Fmr. GOP Rep Lays Out Case For Why Cheney Presidential Run Would Help Trump

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis said Tuesday that a third-party run by former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney would actually help former President Donald Trump.

Cheney told The Washington Post that she would do “whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from winning a second term.

“Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run,” Cheney told The Post. “I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well.”

Davis, however, warned that Cheney’s goal to hurt Trump with a potential third-party run would actually do the exact opposite. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Trips Over Himself To Praise Liz Cheney As MSNBC Host Eggs Him On)

“Well, look, I haven’t seen recent polling on a what a third-party candidate would pull from either Trump or a President Biden, but I would say that Liz, who is more polarizing as a Republican right now, I think she becomes an alternative choice for many Republicans who would hold their nose and vote for Joe Biden. I think she might become more of a spoiler for Joe Biden and give Donald Trump the nomination again or give Donald Trump the presidency.”

Cheney lost her 2022 reelection bid to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by over 37 points. Cheney was also a leading voice on the Jan. 6 Committee and voted alongside nine other Republicans to impeach Trump. She also founded The Great Task political action committee which is reportedly dedicated to stopping Trump from being elected.