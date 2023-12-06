‘Multiple Victims’ Reported After Shooting On UNLV Campus

Police said there appeared to multiple victims after an active shooter was killed on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Police responded to the reports of an active shooter on the campus just after noon local time, according to a post on X by the LVMPD. Police reported the shooter was “deceased” about a half-hour later. (RELATED: Suspect Identified In Maine Mass Shooting)

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

“#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall,” the first post said. “There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”

UNLV urged people to cotninue to “shelter in place” in a post on X, saying that the investigation was ongoing.

“Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, according to a post on X by LVMPD. “That number could change. We will update you when we know more.”

This post has been updated with a quote from the Clark County, Nevada, sheriff.

