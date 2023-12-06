Nevada Jury Indicts Six Republican Alternate Electors Who Said Trump Won 2020 Election

A Nevada grand jury indicted six Republicans on Wednesday for falsely portraying themselves as the state’s presidential electors after the 2020 election.

The individuals, who include Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald, Vice Chair Jim Hindle III, National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party Chair Jesse Law, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice, claimed to be the state’s representatives for the Electoral College and submitted certificates claiming former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, according to the Nevada Independent. Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford’s investigation into the six was first reported mid-November.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Ford said in a statement. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.” (RELATED: Federal Judge Hands Huge Victory To Trump In Bid To Remove Him From Arizona Ballot)

Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/YulYdCWhFu — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023



The six Republicans were charged with one count each of “Offering a False Instrument for Filing Or Record” and one count of “Uttering a Forged Instrument,” per The Nevada Globe.

