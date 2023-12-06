Red State Cuts Ties With Marxist-Led American Library Association

“We are removing any and all references to ALA in our library standards,” Walters told the Caller in a statement on the American Library Association (ALA).

“Under the guise of promoting libraries, ALA is another organization dedicated to indoctrination. This year, ALA issued guidance that would end a Christian publishing company from hosting events at public libraries, they have promoted drag-oriented ‘reading’ events in schools, and the new president of the ALA self-identifies as Marxist.”

“Oklahomans don’t want themselves—or their children—to be subjected to this left-wing propaganda.”