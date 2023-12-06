Red State Cuts Ties With Marxist-Led American Library Association

State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office announced on Dec. 6 that Oklahoma has eliminated the “woke American Library Association” from its “library standards.”
“We are removing any and all references to ALA in our library standards,” Walters told the Caller in a statement on the American Library Association (ALA).
“Under the guise of promoting libraries, ALA is another organization dedicated to indoctrination. This year, ALA issued guidance that would end a Christian publishing company from hosting events at public libraries, they have promoted drag-oriented ‘reading’ events in schools, and the new president of the ALA self-identifies as Marxist.”
“Oklahomans don’t want themselves—or their children—to be subjected to this left-wing propaganda.”
The ALA is an advocacy organization run by a self-proclaimed Marxist. I will not allow woke indoctrination of our kids in Oklahoma schools. pic.twitter.com/KJfBCyDjeo
“I never thought in a million years they’d give a Marxist a chance,” ALA President Emily Drabinski said in a 2022 interview.
“I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary,” Drabinski previously wrote in a now-deleted post, Fox News reported. “I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD. I love you mom.” The post prompted multiple states to explore cutting ties with the organization.
The top book in the ALA’s censorship list is “Gender Queer.” Other books on the list include “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” and “This Book Is Gay.” The ALA acknowledges that the majority of challenges to these books come from parents. (RELATED: Loudoun County Removes Book For ‘Sexual Content’)
“The ALA has repeatedly and unapologetically fought against filtering of internet pornography in libraries, fought to allow libraries across the country to bring in pornographic and inappropriate books, and attacked parents who just want libraries to protect children and reflect their communities,” Walters said in a press release.
“In Oklahoma schools, this will not continue.”