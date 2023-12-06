Senate Republicans Block Funding Bill For Ukraine And Israel, Call For More Border Resources

Senate Republicans blocked a funding bill Wednesday for Ukraine and Israel, calling for President Joe Biden and his administration to crack down on the border crisis, as illegal immigrants are crossing at historic numbers.

The vote was 51-49.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ended up voting with all Republicans against the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then changed his vote to “no” for procedural reasons, in order for the bill to be brought to the Senate floor for a vote again. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Who Ousted McCarthy Stand By Speaker Johnson Despite His Support For Ukraine Funding)

Earlier Wednesday, Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst sent a letter to the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, calling for answers over where U.S. taxpayer dollars are going in Ukraine after not receiving answers. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Joni Ernst Demands Biden Admin Explain Where US Taxpayer Dollars Are Going In Ukraine)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)