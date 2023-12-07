Hunter Biden Hit With New Criminal Charges

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing new criminal charges, according to multiple reports.

Federal prosecutors filed a new criminal case against Hunter Biden, people briefed on the matter told CNN. Special counsel David Weiss had been investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes with help from a California grand jury.

Court documents have not been made public so the nature of the charges is currently unclear. One person told NBC News the charges are expected to be tax related. The upcoming indictment will be filed in the Central District of California, Fox News reported.

BREAKING: DOJ files new criminal charges against Hunter Biden. SCOOP from @evanperez. More on @cnn momentarily — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) December 8, 2023

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges, to which he pleaded not guilty at an October arraignment in Delaware. (RELATED: James Comer, Jim Jordan Threaten Hunter Biden With Contempt Of Congress)

Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California E. Martin Estrada previously refused to cooperate with Weiss on the Hunter Biden case, both men confirmed when they testified before the House Judiciary Committee, according to transcripts reviewed by the Daily Caller.

In August, Weiss withdrew previously filed Delaware tax charges against Hunter Biden in order to prosecute him in California or the District of Columbia. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in August following the collapse of Hunter Biden’s guilty plea deal for the two Delaware tax charges and a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony gun charge.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information becomes available.