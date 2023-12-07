Rep. Jamaal Bowman Censured By The House For False Fire Alarm

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was censured Thursday by the U.S House of Representatives after he pleaded guilty to pulling a fire alarm in the U.S. Capitol, delaying a vote.

The vote was 214-191.

Three Democrats voted with Republicans: New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas, Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes and Washington Rep. Gluensenkamp Perez.

U.S. House Censures Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), 214-191. pic.twitter.com/fhBV5HcMPH — CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2023

It’s painfully obvious to myself, my colleagues, and the American people, that the Republican party is deeply unserious. Their censure resolution against me demonstrates their inability to govern. I want to thank all of my colleagues who came out and supported me this evening. pic.twitter.com/smgx092NdP — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) December 7, 2023

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)