Politics

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Censured By The House For False Fire Alarm

Photo by Alex Wong:Getty Images 12

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Font Size:

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman was censured Thursday by the U.S House of Representatives after he pleaded guilty to pulling a fire alarm in the U.S. Capitol, delaying a vote.

The vote was 214-191.

Three Democrats voted with Republicans: New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas, Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes and Washington Rep. Gluensenkamp Perez.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)