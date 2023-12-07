‘I Voted For Biden’: Victim Unloads On Dem Politicians After Hooded Mob Burglarized His Business

Another hooded mob allegedly struck a store in Los Angeles and took musical equipment from local businessman Aaron Baggaley’s company, Delta Construction and Electric Co., Fox 11 reported Thursday.

The mob allegedly managed to steal several items from the business and got away from the area in a blue car allegedly stolen from a Los Angeles Police Department impoundment yard, according to Fox 11. (RELATED: Serial Killer Targets Blue City’s Massive Homeless Population: Cops)

The extent of the loss and frequencies of robberies in the neighborhood has made Baggaley frustrated with authorities. “I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for [Joe] Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom. I’m sick of it. It’s like, at some point, you have to give me a reason to vote for you again,” Baggaley told Fox 11.

The apparent robbery was caught by the company’s security cameras.

The suspected thieves allegedly used a hatchback to break the gate and then allegedly proceeded to rob Baggaley’s company, Fox 11 reported. Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter, but as of yet, no arrests have been made, the outlet said.

“It’s really freaking difficult to survive,” Baggaley told the outlet.

Los Angeles police data from August 2023 showed theft was up by 14% in Los Angeles compared to the same period in 2021, Calmatters.org reported. Robbery was up in the same dataset by 4%, the outlet said.

Nearly two-thirds of Californians in a poll taken by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) in September 2022 said crime in their local community was a problem. While most Californians reportedly believed local crime level was the same, a sizable chunk — over 40% of those surveyed in the PPIC poll — thought crime had increased.

“LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there,” said Curtis Jackson, more famously known as 50 Cent, about how bad things would become in the city after they instituted zero bail policies back in July.