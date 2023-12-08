ABC News To Host Republican Debate Days Before CNN

ABC News will hold a Republican presidential debate in New Hampshire days before CNN is expected to host their own debate in the same location, according to an announcement published Thursday.

ABC News is partnering with WMUR-TV, a local station, to host the Republican presidential debate Jan. 18 at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, according to the station’s announcement. The Republican National Committee (RNC) is reportedly expected to lift a rule that prohibits candidates from participating in non-RNC-sanctioned debates, such as the event hosted by ABC News, according to CNN.

“ABC News is excited to host this Republican debate with our partners in the nation’s first primary state of New Hampshire,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “Our powerhouse political team has been working hard on this debate to provide our audience with the opportunity to hear from the candidates at this decisive moment in the primary race.”

In November, the RNC threatened to punish the White House hopefuls after they received an invite to a “Thanksgiving Family Forum” in Iowa. The event, the RNC said in a letter, would violate a previous contract the presidential candidates signed agreeing not to participate in non-RNC-sanctioned debates. If the candidates participated, the RNC warned that they would be prohibited from attending all future Republican presidential debates put on by the party. (RELATED: Republicans Hope Fourth RNC Debate With Conservative Hosts, Moderators Will Deliver For Base Voters)

The RNC later reversed the threat after deciding the event was not a “debate” format.

Now, the RNC is reportedly expected to lift the rule after CNN announced Wednesday that it will host two more Republican presidential debates in Iowa and New Hampshire. CNN’s debate will require candidates to meet a 10%-polling threshold in combination of state and national polls.

ABC News did not release its format, qualification standards or its moderators at the time of the initial announcement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first candidate to indicate that he would participate in CNN’s debates if he qualifies, tweeting in response to the announcement that he was “looking forward to debating in Iowa.”

“The New Hampshire Republican State Committee is looking forward to working with our partners at ABC News, WMUR and St. Anselm’s College for a New Hampshire Republican presidential primary debate subject to RNC guidelines,” Chris Ager, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, said in a statement.