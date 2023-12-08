Drew Barrymore Reveals The Surprising Thing Her Ex Did That Made Her ‘Sick To’ Her ‘Stomach’

Drew Barrymore revealed that napping is her relationship pet peeve whiles hosting Martha Stewart on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore’s dog was asleep on Stewart’s lap, prompting her to ask how Barrymore feels about naps.

“I’ve said that I have a very strong opinion about them,” Barrymore said. She shook her head with disgust and launched right in to her explanation of this being a triggering habit. “I just — I had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time. It made me sick to my stomach,” she said. Last month on her show, Barrymore told her audience that it “pisses me off,” according to People.

Barrymore expressed why the simple act of napping became such a contentious aspect of her relationship at the time.

“Yeah, it just always — he was so tired all the time and had to nap all the time. It’s really about him,” she said with disdain.

Barrymore didn’t offer any insight as to who the mystery napper was that set her off so badly and made her hold grudges against naps.

The famous actress turned to Stewart and asked if the woman would “date a man who didn’t work and naps all the time?”

Stewart was baffled by the “didn’t work” comment, which added a new layer of complexity to the conversation.

“Did I say that out loud?” Barrymore replied sarcastically.

Drew Barrymore hates daytime napping because of her ex’s excessive napping habits. On her talk show, she chatted with Martha Stewart about this pet peeve and asked if Stewart would date someone who naps all the time. Barrymore also shared her own struggle with napping, finding it… pic.twitter.com/8WpcpRSd3e — Celebrity Buzz (@EZCelebBuzz) December 8, 2023

Eighty-two-year-old Stewart indicated her preference for “a cat nap in the car.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She Drank So Much Her Therapist Quit On Her)

Barrymore had spoken about her hatred for naps on her show a month prior, telling co-host Ross Mathews at the time, “If you want, like, the unsexiest thing, take a nap,” according to People.

“I’m thinking ‘that’s unproductive daytime craziness.’ I think it’s bananas,” she explained.