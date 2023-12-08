Elderly ‘Psychopathic Pervert’ Allegedly Exposed Himself To Child, Lured Others With Animals

A 75-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl at his home in August 2022, CBS 12 reported.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Alberto Nunez-Arias is now facing charges of predatory behavior towards children, allegedly luring them into his home with animals, according to the outlet.

The August 2022 incident reportedly occurred after the young girl’s dog escaped from her home and ran into Nunez-Arias’ yard, CBS 12 reported.

“She went back, got her puppy, turned to come back outside of the trailer and saw that he was now standing there without his pants on, exposing his genitalia to her,” explained Martin County’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. “He asked her at that point to touch him and she said ‘No’ and he just said ‘Please I’m a lonely man.'”

The girl reportedly fended off Nunez and ran home but didn’t report the incident because the elderly man allegedly threatened to kill her family, CBS 12 reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspects Attempting To Lure 9-Year-Old Girl Into Van)

“He said if you tell anyone, I will kill your father,” Budensiek said. “For the last year, she’s been carrying this burden in her mind of having a neighbor who had made sexual advances on her, and was potentially doing that to other neighbors.”

Authorities said they believed Nunez-Arias also had tried to lure other children into his home, using dogs, cats and chickens, according to CBS 12. Deputies found at least 28 animals in his home and transported them to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, the outlet reported.

“An absolute pervert is the only word I can come to. Not just a pervert, just a psychopathic pervert, somebody that would lure kids in and use animals to advance their own sexual appetite,” Budensiek stated. “He’s been in the neighborhood for 14 years. There could be victims who are adults now…So, regardless of the age, we want to talk to you if you’re out there and vet this out and bring more charges and bring justice.”

Nunez-Arias is currently being held in the Martin County Jail on a $200,000 bond, CBS 12 reported.