REPORT: Shots Fired At Synagogue On First Night Of Major Holiday, Suspect Arrested

Police reportedly arrested a man named Mufid Fawaz Alkhader after he allegedly fired two shots Thursday outside a synagogue in Albany.

There were no reports of injuries from the shooting at the synagogue that also has a preschool inside its premises, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Grenade Found On Pole Outside Synagogue)

The suspect allegedly wielded a shotgun and was acting suspiciously near the synagogue prior to the shooting, according to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

A 28-year-old Albany, N.Y. man is under arrest after he fired a weapon in the parking lot of Temple Israel in Albany a few hours before the start of Chanukah, as students at the congregation’s early childhood center were inside the building.https://t.co/kZW2G0zckk — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 8, 2023

Alkhader allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” during the incident, according to Eric Hawkins, Albany’s police chief. Authorities apprehended the suspect and charged him “with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person,” according to a statement by the FBI’s branch in Albany. Alkhader is set to appear before a court of law Friday.

Other charges against Alkhader, like committing a hate crime, may follow, law enforcement officials told JTA.

Alkhader allegedly told the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that he was moved to shoot because “events in the Middle East have impacted him,” Albany’s Times Union reported Friday.

“Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable. New Yorkers stand united against antisemitism, hate, & violence in all forms,” Hochul tweeted, further promising increased police patrols around vulnerable sites.

I’m directing @nyspolice & @NationalGuardNY to be on high alert & increase existing patrols of at-risk sites. Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable. New Yorkers stand united against antisemitism, hate, & violence in all forms. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 7, 2023

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer thanked the “brave first responders.”