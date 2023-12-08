White House Interns Make Demands Of Joe Biden

A group of White House interns called on President Joe Biden to push for a permanent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, according to NBC News. The interns sent a letter to Biden accusing him of ignoring the pleas of the American people.

Is he ignoring the American people, or is he ignoring privileged brats who are interns at the White House? There’s only one poll on public sentiment about a ceasefire, and it was conducted by a left-wing outlet.

Why should Israeli foreign policy be determined by whiny brats whose Dads probably paid someone for them to get this internship? Answer: It shouldn’t be.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: 50-Year-Old Man Reportedly Swimming Against Teen Girls)