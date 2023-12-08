‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Says Pro-Lifers Shouldn’t Seek Medical Attention

“The View” co-host Sara Haines said Friday that religious pro-lifers are hypocrites for seeking out life-saving medical treatments.

Haines made the argument as the panel discussed a judge granting a 31-year-old Texas mother permission to abort her 20-week-old unborn child due to a rare fetal abnormality, according to NBC News. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Texas has banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, though the law makes an exception if the mother’s life is in danger.

“This example should be one of the easy ones because this actually also risked her future fertility, and she wants to grow her family more, and of course the baby is going to pass — all those things,” she said. “But, it’s also not a universal truth when life begins. One example is there are Jewish women suing in Kentucky because according to Jewish law, a fetus is regarded as part of a mother’s body until it begins to leave the womb. People aren’t doing this lightly.”

She then criticized pro-lifers who say that unplanned pregnancies are “God’s will.”

“I tend to think when people say, ‘Well, it’s God’s will, it’s a miracle, it’s life’ — if it’s God’s will on the way in it should be God’s will on the way out too. That brings into question, are you taking heart attack medication, are you treating your cancer, are you dying when He said you should because if we’re gonna argue about life in, let’s be honest about life out. Don’t go to the hospital if you’re hurting, because it’s God’s will,” Haines said. “I don’t like the inconsistencies and the hypocrisy when people weaponize religion on this issue.”

“And that’s why we shouldn’t be in a theocracy,” co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

In a 2021 survey of 1,058 biologists, 96 percent agreed that human life begins at fertilization, the point at which sperm and egg fuse, according to the National Library of Medicine. (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Falsely Tells ‘The View’ That Abortion Will Be ‘Completely Banned’ Under Sen. Graham’s Proposal)

Kate Cox, the Texas mother who recently obtained permission to abort her unborn baby, already has two children and wanted to keep her unborn child, according to NBC News. She sought an abortion after doctors diagnosed the baby with trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder occurring in about 1 out of 2,500 pregnancies, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Nearly 95 percent of babies with the disorder die in miscarriages or are stillborn, and less than 10 percent of those who are born live past their first year, the medical center notes.

Cox, her husband, her doctor and lawyers with the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a request for a temporary restraining order to block Texas’ abortion ban in her case.

Cox’s doctor said she was at high risk of suffering from hypertension, gestational diabetes and infection as a result of the pregnancy and that carrying the baby to term and delivering it via Caesarian section also carried serious risks, NBC News reported. Jonathan Stone, an attorney for the Texas attorney general’s office, argued that Cox and the other plaintiffs had not sufficiently demonstrated that she faced “”immediate and irreparable injury” without an abortion, per the outlet.

