Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Twin Temples Linked To Alexander The Great, Hercules, In Incredible Find

Archaeologists told Live Science, Thursday, they’ve found two ancient temples built on top of each other in the ancient megalopolis of Girsu, in modern day Iraq.

The ancient temples were uncovered by archaeologists from the British Museum in London, as part of The Girsu Project, which is focused on restoring the ancient city’s forgotten history, according to Live Science. Grisu is known as the modern city of Tello, in Iraq, but people have inhabited the region since the times of ancient Sumeria, possibly before (if Big Archaeology would just admit our history is a lot older than previously thought).

The newer of the two temples is believed to be Hellenistic, and dates back to the fourth century B.C. And some of the finds at the site suggest it was linked to Alexander The Great, a Macedonian King who basically ran the ancient world between 336 B.C. and 323 B.C.

The older temple was found “on the exact same spot,” and was dedicated to the Greek god Hercules, archaeologist Sebastien Rey told the outlet. It’s believed the stacked building is no coincidence, and the site was probably incredibly important to our ancient ancestors. (RELATED: Oldest Footprints In North America Officially Dated, And Big Archaeology Ain’t Gonna Like It)

Layered temple building is not a new revelation. The Gobekli Tepe complex in the Tas Tepeler region of Turkey also featured a stacked series of buildings, possibly temples. Don’t believe me? Check out this crazy video from The Why Files on just how significant these ancient sites are to modern science: