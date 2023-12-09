Over 100 ‘Alive And Dead’ Animals Seized From Zoo By Officials, Citing Rampant Cruelty Allegations

A zoo in Natural Bridge, Virginia had over 100 of its animals — both alive and dead — seized by state officials between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Animal Control Unit for the Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia carried out the mass seizure at Natural Bridge Zoo, citing rampant animal cruelty allegations by a pair of informants who worked within the ongoing investigation, according to court documents obtained by WSLS.

In sum, 117 animals were taken into cutody, including 89 living animals and 28 non-living, per the documents.

One of the informants was a low-level staffer who was hired by the zoo’s owner, Debbie Mogensen. The other was an eight-year-veteran animal control officer, Amy K. Taylor, for the Commonwealth. Together, the two conducted a hands-on probe onsite. (RELATED: REPORT: No Jail Time For Florida Man Caught On Video Allegedly Beating Shark With Hammer) Based on their joint findings, the pair plead in an affidavit that they believed “there to be a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals belonging to and residing at Natural Bridge Zoo,” according to the court documents.

During the state-sponsored animal recovery effort, a tiger from the zoo was euthanized, attorney general’s office communications director Victoria LaCivita told The Roanoke Times.

GALLERY 📸 | See photos of Zeus the tiger prior to euthanization amid an investigation of the Natural Bridge Zoo. https://t.co/ogC9E7hq74 — WSLS 10 (@wsls) December 8, 2023