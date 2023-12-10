‘I’m So Proud Of You For Coming Out As A Furry!’: Ex-Rep. Santos Continues To Fall Upwards With $500 Cameo Messages

Former Republican New York Rep. George Santos continues to draw attention as he has recently charged $500 per personalized message request on Cameo, with a recent video dedicated to congratulating a “furry.”

Following his Dec. 1 expulsion from Congress, Santos announced he would be joining the personalized video messaging platform, Cameo. The platform allows users to pay a specific amount for celebrities or well-known figures signed up to the site to recite a crafted message written by the buyer. (RELATED: Here’s Who Could Succeed George Santos Following His Expulsion)

Within the first 48 hours, Santos had lined up enough videos to reportedly surpass his previous $174,000 congressional salary, according to Semafor. Santos originally priced his videos at $75 each, however, he has been raising his prices as interest increased, reportedly currently charging $500 per message, according to a CBS NY interview.

“I can tell you that by the end of this week, that is actually factual. I will have made more money in seven days than I would’ve made in an entire year in Congress,” Santos told CBS NY.

Santos “is going to be an absolute whale” for the site, citing his launch as one of the best for the platform, Cameo’s founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, told Semafor.

“Sarah Jessica Parker, Bon Jovi — he’s putting numbers up like that,” Galanis told Semafor.

A recent video of the ex-congressman showed him congratulating someone for “coming out as a furry,” stating it was “awesome” he could share his new persona as a “beva-puss.”

Former US Representative George Santos congratulates a fan on coming out as a Furry. pic.twitter.com/I888NnV2al — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) December 8, 2023

“Hey Heath. George Santos here. I’m so proud of you for coming out as a furry and I just wanted to tell you that your friends and family all accept you. And they’re all excited about your fursona, which is awesome to be a beva-puss — a beaver and platypus,” Santos stated.

“So let me tell you, they all love you beva-puss. Don’t you ever get your head down. And don’t you ever, ever let anybody tell you what you can and can’t be. I’m so proud that the corporate folks at Arby’s gave you the go-ahead to go to work in your persona. So if you could just, you know, live it up and be as perfect as you want.”

Santos‘ videos have ranged from offering encouragement to even roasting people, according to Semafor. Democrat Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman even recently commissioned Santos to post a Cameo message as a pep talk to embattled Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. (RELATED: Fetterman Hires George Santos To Give Bob Menendez A Pep Talk)

While there is a “monetary benefit” behind doing these videos, the vindication of living “forever” while “holier-than-thou” others are “forgotten in history” is a positive “aspect” for Santos, the former congressman told Semafor.

“Obviously there’s a monetary benefit — I’m not here doing it for charity — but the other aspect is to remind these assholes who think they’re holier-than-thou that they will be forgotten in history and I will live forever, period,” Santos told the outlet.