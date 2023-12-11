Air Force Disciplines 15 Airmen Who Failed To Crack Down On Classified Docs Leaker

The Air Force has disciplined 15 personnel with ranks ranging from sergeant to colonel in a crack down following airman Jack Teixiera’s prolonged efforts to post hundreds of classified documents online, jeopardizing U.S. national security secrets, the Air Force said.

A “culture of complacency,” and lack of supervision and forward-thinking persisted at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, allowing 21-year-old Teixeira to proceed with sharing sensitive documents on the social media platform Discord, the Air Force said in a report to Congress on Monday, The Washington Post first reported. Teixeira’s superiors neglected to curtail the computer specialists’ access to classified networks and alert the appropriate authorities when Teixeira began displaying suspicious activity, the Air Force inspector general found.

“Every Airman and Guardian is entrusted with the solemn duty to safeguard our nation’s classified defense information. When there is a breach of that sacred trust, for any reason, we will act in accordance with our laws and policies to hold responsible individuals accountable,” Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in a statement. (RELATED: Pentagon Review Finds No Systemic Problem With Keeping Secrets After Massive Doc Leak)

Beginning on Sept. 7, the Air Force took administrative action against those deemed complicit in enabling Teixeira to sneak out photos or documents containing highly classified intelligence products for a period of months, the statement said.

The Air Force relieved Col. Sean Riley of his command of the 102nd IW. Riley and Col. Enrique Dovalo, the commander of the 102nd’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, were also subjected to administrative action “for concerns with unit culture and compliance with policies and standards,” the statement said.

Supervisors previously suspended during initial inquiry into the incident were permanently sacked, while the 102nd remains off mission. The Air Force barred Teixeira’s unit from its normal duties, which included “worldwide precision intelligence and command and control,” according to the website.

“Individuals in Teixeira’s unit failed to take proper action after becoming aware of his intelligence-seeking activities. However, the investigation did not find evidence that members of Teixeira’s supervisory chain were aware of his alleged unauthorized disclosures,” according to the Air Force’s report.

In addition, leadership at the 102nd Intelligence Wing were not “vigilant” in monitoring the conduct of those placed under their responsibility, the report said. Leadership did not adequately prioritize mission security, failing to take the required actions to accomplish their duties fully or effectively.

“Our national security demands leaders at every level protect critical assets, ensuring they do not fall into the hands of those who would do the United States or our allies and partners harm,” Kendall said.

Teixeira faces indictment on six counts related to the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive national defense information and is currently awaiting a trial date.

The Air Force’s inspector general completed its investigation in August but did not confirm that or the probe’s findings until Monday, after the Post alerted the service it planned to publish a multipart investigation into the leaks.

Disciplinary actions were completed by Dec. 2, Ann Stefanik, an Air Force spokesperson, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

