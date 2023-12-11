Poll Shows Trump With Enormous Lead Over Biden In Crucial Battleground State

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by a whopping 10 points in Michigan, a state Biden won in 2020, according to a Monday poll.

Trump leads Biden by 10 points among registered voters in Michigan and by 5 points in Georgia, according to a CNN/SSRS poll. Majorities of registered voters in both the swing states hold negative views of Biden’s job performance, policies and mental acuity ahead of a potential 2024 rematch with Trump.

The former president won both states in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but lost Michigan and Georgia to Biden in 2020 by 2.8 and 0.3 points, respectively. (RELATED: Just How Good Are The Polls For Donald Trump?)

Trump received a significant amount of support from voters who said they didn’t cast a ballot in 2020, with the former president leading Biden by 26 points among that electorate in Georgia and 40 points in Michigan, according to the survey. Those who said they voted in 2020 favor Trump over Biden for 2024, with the former president losing more support from his backers last cycle.

Only 35% of voters in Michigan approve of Biden’s job performance, with 39% saying the same in Georgia, according to the poll. Majorities in both states said Biden doesn’t have the policies they’re looking for in a president, and 69% of voters in Michigan and 66% in Georgia held negative views of the president’s sharpness and stamina.

The poll comes after numerous national and swing-state polls have found Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. Trump currently leads Biden by 2.2 points in the RealClearPolitics average.

Trump also fared better against Biden among voters under the age of 45, as he led the president 50% to 40% in Georgia and 49% to 38% in Michigan, according to the survey.

The former president held his lead over Biden when independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West were on the ballot, where the two brought in a combined 26% support in Michigan and 21% in Georgia, according to the poll. Trump broadened his lead over Biden by 3 points in Georgia with the independents in the mix, but dropped by 2 points in Michigan.

Trump also holds a massive lead in both states’ GOP primaries, garnering 58% support in Michigan and 55% in Georgia, the poll found. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is far behind Trump in Michigan with 15%, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 13%, and the two are tied for second in Georgia at 17%.

The CNN/SSRS survey polled 1,197 registered voters in Michigan and 1,068 registered voters in Georgia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, with margins of error of plus or minus 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaigns immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.