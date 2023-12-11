Fox Live Shot Catches Pro-Palestine Protester Hiding On Huge Sculpture In Senate Building

Fox News captured what appeared to be a pro-Palestine protester hiding on a huge sculpture located inside the Hart Senate Office Building.

Pro-Palestinian protesters entered the Senate building wearing masks and holding up banners reading, “Love People, Choose Life,” on Monday. The protesters played dead in front of the “Mountains and Clouds” sculpture created by Alexander Calder.

A protesters wearing a white helmet climbed the sculpture and sat in it for an unknown amount of time. He was reportedly the only remaining holdout, according to Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. Authorities later arrested him for resisting arrest, according to Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

Police had to forcibly drag and pick up protesters refusing to sit up and exit the building. More than 40 protesters have been arrested for D.C. Code § 22–1307 – Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding, according to Pergram. (RELATED: ‘Keep Bombing Hamas’: GOP Reps Respond To Disruptive Pro-Palestinian Protest At Capitol Office Building)

Photographs posted by NBC News’ Frank Thorp show the protester with a rope tied to his wrist and the sculpture. Police officers and firefighters used a ladder to climb up and force the protester down, photographs show.

A protester calling for a ceasefire in Gaza that climbed up on the ‘Mountain and Clouds’ sculpture in the Senate Hart building has gotten down and is being arrested: pic.twitter.com/xkoeKD2Ng0 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 11, 2023

The group of protesters shouted “ceasefire now” regarding the Israel-Hamas war, according to The Messenger.