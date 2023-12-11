Mexican Authorities Shut Down Dozens Of Pharmacies Over Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Mexican authorities have busted 31 pharmacies near popular tourist destinations over the sale of fentanyl-laced pills, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities seized thousands of boxes of pills through the operations carried out near Tijuana, according to the LA Times. The U.S. government issued a “health alert” in March to warn Americans against buying from Mexican pharmacies over the possible sale of fentanyl-tainted pills. (RELATED: Police Bust Massive Suspected Chinese Illegal Marijuana Grow In Maine)

“This action was carried out thanks to citizen complaints, setting a precedent in the region that receives millions of tourists annually, so information on various health irregularities was received and analyzed,” the Mexican government said in a statement.

A previous LA Times investigation revealed that several pharmacies in northwest Mexico sold pills advertised as Adderall, Xanax and Oxycodone that were laced with fentanyl. Mexican authorities have been raiding such pharmacies for months in attempts to crack down on the issue.

“Exercise caution when purchasing medication in Mexico. Pharmaceuticals, both over the counter and requiring prescription in the United States, are often readily available for purchase with little regulation. Counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients. Medication should be purchased in consultation with a medical professional and from reputable establishments,” the State Department warned in March.

