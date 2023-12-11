PIERCE: I Advised Bernie And Raised Funds For Biden. Now I’m Joining The Republican Party

I have been a loyal Democrat for as long as I can remember. I spearheaded Joe Biden’s exploratory effort in 2015, served as a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 and 2020 elections, and even played a role as a fundraiser for Biden during the 2020 general election.

But despite my active involvement in the Democratic Party, the concerns I hold regarding the party’s direction in recent years can no longer be ignored.

I love our country. That is why I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party, a party that is focused on dividing us by radicalizing every issue and undermining our rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The main reason I am leaving the Democratic Party is its utter disconnect with the American people. The party that once championed the working class has now been overtaken by elites in affluent hubs who couldn’t care less about the struggles of the average American. This shift has left many Americans, including myself, unheard and feeling like an afterthought of the Democratic Party.

The party’s shortcomings in education have played a significant role in my departure. They have declared war on concerned parents like myself, labeling them “domestic terrorists,” for expressing their opposition to radical curricula that disseminate sexual content to young children. The party’s emphasis on “progressive ideology” in schools, at the expense of parental involvement and a robust STEM education, raises legitimate concerns about the future preparedness of our children. It’s time to shift our focus back to the fundamentals that ensure our children’s success, thereby building a foundation for a more prosperous society.

Also, the Democratic Party’s shift toward identity politics has steered us away from the timeless belief of judging individuals by their character, and not by the color of their skin or similar characteristics. The weaponization of race and gender identity for partisan political purposes does a significant disservice to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, and is a detriment to us all.

Politics, to me, is about addition, not division. It is meant to unite us as a nation where we can put aside our differences on some issues to come together as one cohesive unit. However, the Democrats’ tendency to label dissenters as extreme, shutting down meaningful discourse, has veered away from the principles I believe are essential for a thriving democracy. In my years as part of the Democratic Party, I witnessed a hesitancy — and, at points, clear unwillingness — to address critical issues for fear of alienating segments of the party.

In looking at the Democratic Party’s vision for an ideal world, a very concerning reality emerges — they imagine a country where dissent from the powers that be results in punishment.

The term “equity” has lost its true meaning as the party struggles to understand its use in a diverse nation. What was once a noble pursuit of justice and fairness has been corrupted within Democratic circles, diluting its significance to the point where it has lost any meaning. The party’s attempts to champion equity now seem to prioritize ideological conformity over the genuine pursuit of justice, leaving a void in the very principles that should guide our efforts toward a more inclusive and just society.

As I’ve grown older, my priorities have shifted toward ensuring that my tax dollars contribute to the welfare of our children, support for the less fortunate and a secure national defense. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s current focus involves burdensome taxation, prioritizing foreign aid over domestic needs and accumulating debt that compromises our nation’s security.

The Democratic Party’s leadership also raises concerns. President Biden’s struggles while doing the job day to day, coupled with controversies surrounding his family, have brought forward serious issues that warrant our careful consideration. The heavy-handed influence of the Clinton dynasty within the Democratic party further adds to the narrative of a party entangled in controversies and detached from the concerns of everyday Americans.

Democratic policies paint a bleak picture of a country where a significant portion of people’s hard-earned wages are funneled into an ever-expanding government, leaving individuals working tirelessly to make ends meet. Take, for instance, San Francisco and Chicago, where tax dollars are diverted from aiding the most vulnerable to instead masking their struggles from public view.

In this unsettling scenario, the “elites” indulge in the luxury of private jets and utilize taxpayer funds for personal gain. They are far more concerned with consolidating power than with genuinely addressing the needs and concerns of the American people.

This difference between stated values and actual behavior undermines the trust that citizens should be able to place in their government. As I reflect on these issues, I am compelled to seek a political home that aligns with a commitment to judging individuals by their character, fostering accountability, and advancing the well-being of all Americans.

By joining the Republican Party, I am not abandoning my values. Instead, I’m seeking a political home that aligns more closely with my vision for a free, united, and prosperous America. The Republican Party, with its emphasis on individual freedoms, fiscal responsibility, and a commitment to addressing the concerns of all Americans, offers a new path forward — one that I am eager to explore as I re-enter the political arena.

Will Pierce served as executive director of Draft Biden 2016, worked for Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and raised funds for Biden in 2020.