The newest generation of kids are addicted to their iPads and behaving so poorly that police reports are at an all-time high in schools. Teachers are reportedly quitting more and more over fear of Gen Alpha violence against them.

Is this a consequence of COVID lockdowns, social media or leaving parenting duties to an iPad? Let’s talk about it.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: $60 Million Wedding Ends In Chaos)