Supreme Court Asks Trump’s Lawyers To Respond To Jack Smith’s Request By Next Week

The Supreme Court asked former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to respond by next week to special counsel Jack Smith’s request for the justices to weigh in on his 2020 election case.

Smith asked the justices Monday to consider Trump’s bid to dismiss his 2020 election case based on presidential immunity before the appeals court decides on the issue. The Supreme Court asked for a response from Trump’s attorneys by Dec. 20, granting Smith’s request to expedite its consideration of his petition.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan declined Trump’s request to toss the case based on presidential immunity early in December, and Trump appealed that decision to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last week. (RELATED: Jack Smith Seems To Be Doing All He Can To Get Trump In Court Before The Election)

Smith acknowledged in his petition Monday that asking the Supreme Court to weigh in before a decision was reached in the lower court was an “extraordinary request,” but he noted it is an “extraordinary case.”

“The Court should grant certiorari and set a briefing schedule that would permit this case to be argued and resolved as promptly as possible,” Smith wrote Monday.

Chutkan wrote on Dec. 1 that former presidents “enjoy no special conditions on their federal criminal liability.”

“Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong “’get-out-of-jail-free pass,'” Chutkan wrote.

Update: Supreme Court has asks Trump’s legal team to respond by Dec. 20 to the special counsel’s request to take up presidential immunity issue in election interference case. The court also said it would consider on an expedited basis whether to hear the case. pic.twitter.com/HSOi9y5S70 — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) December 11, 2023



A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign said Monday that there is “absolutely no reason to rush this sham to trial except to injure President Trump and tens of millions of his supporters.”

“Crooked Joe Biden’s henchman, Deranged Jack Smith is so obsessed with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election with the goal of preventing President Trump from retaking the Oval Office, as the President is poised to do, that Smith is willing to try for a Hail Mary by racing to the Supreme Court and attempting to bypass the appellate process,” his spokesperson said.

