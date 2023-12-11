MIT Grad Student Suggests School Board Members And President ‘Need To Go’

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) grad student Talia Khan suggested Monday on Fox News school members and the president “need to go” following the rise in “blatant antisemitic calls to violence” on their campus.

Khan appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the recent comments from MIT President Sally Kornbluth during a congressional hearing last week where she discussed alleged antisemitic behaviors on campus. (RELATED: MIT Free Speech Advocate Calls KKK Threats On Campuses More Of A ‘Safety’ Issue Than The Call For Genocide Of Jews)

Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the grad student if firing Kornbluth would be “enough” for students to solve the rising issues on campus. Khan responded by stating Kornbluth would not be enough, suggesting the school would possibly need to get “rid” of “members of the MIT Corporation” who also endorsed the president.

“Absolutely not. I mean, I’ll start with saying that from a student perspective, my objective is just that the school enforces its own rules and stops blatant antisemitic calls to violence on campus. That’s what matters,” Khan stated.

“If the way that this needs to happen is to get rid of the members of the MIT Corporation who endorsed President Kornbluth and said that her actions combating antisemitism were ‘excellent.’ You know, senior administration who’s also supportive, and the toxic DEI infrastructure, which you were just speaking about, who continue to gaslight us and tell us that everything is okay.”

The MIT grad student continued to state if the school needed to let go of “all of these people” then “so be it,” before Ingraham jumped in and noted how 700 faculty members recently “rallied” behind another Ivy League president who had received backlash for her stance on the rise of campus antisemitism. (RELATED: Ivy League University Leaders Resign Amid Outrage Over Handling Of Campus Antisemitism)

“And that the disciplinary procedures are moving forward even when we know that they’re not. You know, then so be it — if all these people need to go then, if that’s what needs to happen, that’s what needs to happen,” Khan continued.

“I think the fact that 700 Harvard professors rallied to Claudine Gay is perhaps even a worse indictment of Harvard than her original comments. I mean it’s mind blowing,” Ingraham stated.

“Unfortunately we saw the same thing today at MIT. We just got a letter from very senior faculty supporting Sally Kornbluth and the MIT Corporation who again continue to gaslight us,” Khan stated.

President’s of MIT, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) all received backlash following a congressional hearing last week where they were asked to address rising antisemitic behavior on their campuses. The three presidents went viral for their answers on whether or not calls for genocide of Jewish students had violated their campus codes of conduct.

Since the backlash, UPenn’s President Elizabeth Magill and Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Bok have stepped down from their positions due to the mounting pressure. Both Kornbluth and Harvard’s President Claudine Gay, however, have not indicated following in Magill’s footsteps amid calls for both to step down.