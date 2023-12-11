Turley Says There’s One Witness In Trump’s Fraud Case Who Could Help The Former President

Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University professor of Law Jonathan Turley said Monday there is one witness in former President Donald Trump’s civil trial who could help the former commander-in-chief.

Trump announced Sunday he would not testify Monday during his ongoing civil trial. Turley said Trump likely made the decision at the behest of his lawyers, who are likely happy with the record Trump created.

“What’s going to happen next is maybe some of the most interesting parts of the trial because there are still some rebuttal witnesses and one defense witness that many of us are interested in. And that defense witness is Professor Bartov, who is an NYU professor. And he gave a very strong testimony in favor of the Trump defense and said that he did not see evidence of accounting fraud in any of these documents,” Turley said.



Eli Bartov is a professor of accounting at NYU focusing on “financial reporting, executive compensation … forensic accounting” among other specialty areas. (RELATED: Did Letitia James’ Case Against Trump’s Business Empire Just Completely Fall Apart?)

Bartov testified Thursday and claimed Trump tripling the size of his Manhattan penthouse on financial statements was an “error in calculation,” according to the New York Post (NYP).

“My main finding is there is no evidence whatsoever for any accounting fraud,” Bartov said, according to the NYP. “Fraud in accounting is an intentional misstatement rather than an accidental mistake.”

Bartov then argued determining “value” of real estate is subjective, the NYP reported.

“If somebody tells you that an evaluation is objective, this person has to have their head examined,” he added, according to the NYP.

Attorney General Letitia James sued the Trump Organization and Trump himself, along with his two eldest sons, alleging they inflated their net worths to get better loan and insurance terms, the NYP reported.