Jury Rules Google Has Illegal Monopoly, Dealing Blow To Tech Giant

Google lost an antitrust case against popular video game maker Epic Games on Monday, with a jury ruling that the tech giant exerted “monopoly power” and engaged in anticompetitive conduct through its app store.

Epic, which makes Fortnite, alleged that Google stifles competition and imposes excessively costly charges on app makers using its Google Play Store. Epic also alleged that Google illegally connected its app store to its billing service, compelling developers to use both.

Google and Epic will meet with U.S. Dis­trict Judge James Do­nato in January to deliberate about possible remedies, which could significantly reduce the profits Google obtains and will likely force the tech giant to alter its business practices. The trial lasted over a month and the jury sided with Epic on all 11 charges, according to court documents. (RELATED: Google Accused Of Suppressing Rumble’s RNC Presidential Debate Link: REPORT)

“We plan to challenge the verdict,” Google Vice President of Government Affairs And Public Policy Wilson White said in a statement. “Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

“Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” Epic wrote in a blog post about the verdict. “It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation.”

The Department of Justice is engaged in a lawsuit against Google that alleges the tech giant has a monopoly in search and search advertising. Google also faces an antitrust lawsuit from free speech video competitor Rumble, according to a court filing.

Google and Epic did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

