Biden Tells Donors Israel Must Change Its Government To Continue Receiving Global Support

“Israel’s security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union. It has Europe. It has most of the world supporting them,” Biden said at the campaign reception.

“They’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” the president added.

The president has been facing growing calls from within his own party and administration to call for a ceasefire. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has continued to emphasize they believe calling for a ceasefire would only benefit the terrorist organization Hamas.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7, Biden has remained committed to backing the country throughout their war. The president previously called for Hamas to be eliminated.

Allies of the president have previously warned Biden’s pro-Israel stance could cost him votes from young Democrats. A coalition of State Department staffers previously criticized the president for his stance while asking the White House to air it’s criticism of the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians that it normally would not share. White House interns wrote a letter to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging the officials to call for a ceasefire in the conflict. (RELATED: White House Reportedly Snubbed Families Of American Hostages Seeking Invite To Hanukkah Reception)

“Israel has a tough decision to make. Bibi has a tough decision to make. There’s no question about the need to take on Hamas. There’s no question about that. None. Zero,” Biden said, according to The AP. “I think he has to change his government. His government in Israel is making it very difficult.”

Following Biden’s criticism of the Israeli government and how they are carrying out their war with Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shot back, The AP reported.