‘F*cked And Racist’: Student Reportedly Failed Quiz After Answering Men Can’t Get Pregnant

A Seattle student reportedly failed a quiz after asserting men can’t get pregnant.

A tenth-grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School failed the student, who turned in an “Understanding Gender vs. Sex” assignment that did not align with left-wing LGBT ideology, according to 770 KTTH. The student responded to the quiz by saying only women can become pregnant and only men have penises, per the outlet.

“I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,” the student’s mother, who asked to remain unnamed, told the Jason Rantz Show.

Students were tasked with answering a series of true or false and multiple-choice questions regarding pronouns, sexual orientation and reproductive anatomy, the outlet reported. The student reportedly marked question four, which was the statement “All men have penises” as true. The student also reportedly marked question seven, the statement “Only women can get pregnant” as true. The teacher claimed both answers were incorrect, according to the Jason Rantz show.

The student’s “frustrated and angry” mother was “met with silence” when she complained to the school, according to the outlet. She reportedly expressed concern about political beliefs in the classroom, citing the gender identity issue as one of many examples. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Tobacco Survey Asks Kids About Their Gender Identity, Sexual Orientation)

The mother said teachers called her son “fucked and racist” and “a product of the patriarchy” in past incidents, the outlet reported. She said he was told “he shouldn’t use the term straight to identify because it’s offensive.”

Despite her son’s failing grade, his mother said she is “proud of him because he refused to answer against his beliefs (which are medically and scientifically accurate, or at least used to be),” according to the outlet. The district reportedly noted the student’s score on the “inclusive” quiz will not factor into his overall grade.

“Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to establishing inclusive environments that allow exploration of contemporary issues, specifically examining the impacts of power systems such as racism and patriarchy,” a school spokesperson told the Jason Rantz Show. “This commitment extends to fostering welcoming and inclusive settings where students, staff, and families have the freedom to express their authentic selves.”