‘Screwed Up’: Andy McCarthy Lays Out House GOP’s Glaring Mistake With Hunter Biden

Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy laid out a mistake that House Republicans made with the Hunter Biden case during a hit Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s son defied Republicans’ subpoena for closed-door testimony Wednesday, saying he would only testify publicly. Hunter told reporters that he has been the “target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here is my answer, I am here.” House Republicans have threatened to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress.

McCarthy, however, said there is one glaring mistake that House Republicans made. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Afraid Of?’: Hunter Biden Says Joe ‘Saved My Life,’ Refuses To Appear For House GOP Deposition)

“These fellows are all going away on vacation in a couple of days, right? So it seems to me like they have gotten their scheduled screwed up. The sensible way to do this, if you were going to actually have a vote for the impeachment inquiry, is to vote for the impeachment inquiry so that you have it as, you know, the Constitution imposes impeachment authority in the House, not in the Speaker. So you need the House to vote for it, at least there’s a good argument you do,” McCarthy explained.

WATCH:

“Then you get the president’s son once you have that nailed down, then you get the president’s son a subpoena where it is backed by a vote of the House and there is more pressure on him to show up and testify rather than giving him an argument which they’ve done, that the subpoena is not legitimate because they hadn’t authorized the inquiry yet. But I think this is all a function of they are trying to get their work done and get out of town and that wouldn’t happen in a criminal justice proceeding.”

Hunter also told reporters on Wednesday that the president was “not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with the Chinese private businessman, not in my investments home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”