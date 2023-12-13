DR. DAVID MURPHY: What Those University Presidents Should Have Said At The Antisemitism Hearing

It is a tale of two collegiate campus cultures that could not be starker. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the presidents of several so-called “elite” universities testified in front of Congress at a hearing on campus antisemitism. Their shocking obfuscation and refusal to acknowledge the widespread and now sadly well-documented issue of antisemitism at their institutions has drawn ire and criticism from all sides of the political spectrum, outraged donors, and led to the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill.

“It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: calls for genocide are monstrous and antithetical to everything we represent as a country,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement the day after the hearing. “Any statements that advocate for the systematic murder of Jews are dangerous and revolting — and we should all stand firmly against them, on the side of human dignity and the most basic values that unite us as Americans.”

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik rightly said that those college presidents displayed “pathetic moral depravity.”

At the same time that news of these reprehensible non-responses broke across American media, I was walking onto the campus of Colorado Christian University. I was on my way to a prayer vigil that served as the conclusion of the university’s “evening of unity” which brought Christian and Jewish leaders together for a night of prayer and sharing centered on love and support for Israel. The unqualified fellowship between Jewish and Christian religious, educational, and community leaders was extraordinary.

What was happening outside the vigil was just as amazing. As I crossed campus, I heard the beautiful sounds of a single guitar and voices singing. When I drew closer, I realized that about 15 students were gathered around a firepit outside of the student center, singing praise and worship songs and enjoying each other’s company. The laughter, smiles, and warmth this group showed each other was remarkable.

On this cold and clear Colorado night, the stars were stunningly beautiful, and the mixed sounds of praise music and happy voices filled with laughter ushered in a sense of peace and joy. Here was a small picture of what Advent is all about: true interpersonal unity and shared worship of the Holy God. This “unity” used to characterize American universities, hence the name. Those days are long gone in “elite” schools but are thriving at CCU.

The difference in campus cultures is truly stunning. In this season of Advent — when Christians look forward to the “peace on earth” that King Jesus will usher in in his timing — Ivy League campuses are filled with angry demands for the genocide of Jews and the destruction of Israel. Those colleges are full of instructors who teach defunct neo-Marxist race essentialism that can only result in anger and hate.

Their presidents can’t even bring themselves to condemn antisemitism and calls for genocide by their own students. The simple answer at the Congressional hearing for any of those college presidents should have been: “Yes, we have absolute freedom of speech on our campus, and we also have freedom of expulsion. All of those students have been summarily expelled.” Freedom of speech does not equate to freedom from consequences. Instead, the staff and faculty of those schools have implemented and fostered an environment that is filled with rage, hate, and misled students in a season that should be characterized by joy.

On the campus of Colorado Christian University and many other Christian schools across the country, the joy of Jesus and the song of the Advent season ring out as students gather to worship God and sing praises to the name of Jesus Christ. His first coming fills us with awe and hope as we celebrate the incarnation and the grace of a God who would leave His rightful place in heaven to walk alongside us. His incarnation is a miracle of grace that led to the hope of salvation purchased on the cross for all who are in Jesus Christ.

The truth of Advent celebrations brings unity and joy that stands in stark contrast to the hate and anger that characterize so many “elite” schools today. On the same day, in the chambers of Congress and under the beautiful night Colorado sky, two different campus cultures unveiled themselves. Which one would you choose? What is the better vision for the future of America?

Dr. David Murphy is a Faculty Fellow at the Centennial Institute and Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences, College of Adult and Graduate Studies at Colorado Christian University. He served 25 years as an Air Force fighter pilot and Group Commander before retiring in 2014. He writes extensively on national strategy, security policy, leadership, education, military history, and Just War. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent the views of Centennial Institute or Colorado Christian University.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.