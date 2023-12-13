HART: Hunter Biden Indicted For Tax Evasion On Bribes … No Word On The Bribes

In the Washington D.C. “Swamp,” where the only currencies are influence and access, Hunter Biden has been grifting for Biden, Inc. for decades.

Things were going well for Hunter’s act. Then it imploded when he left his hooker-, drug-, and kickback-filled laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware four years ago. The laptop is a roadmap to the illegal activities of the Biden family for anyone who wants to see. Yet the DOJ and the permanent “Deep State,” with the help of a mainstream media, have ignored it. They’ve blissfully been able to look the other way.

Every morning, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson would produce evidence to put Hunter in jail. Then MSNBC and ABC would set him free on the evening news. Some of his influence peddling was in Ukraine, a.k.a. the Democrats’ ATM. Ukraine and other nefarious, breakoff Soviet oligarch-based countries are all white nations. So, with no racial differences to exploit, Democrats can only grift there.

Hunter claims he is just a lowly artist, scratching out a living with his finger paintings. He sells them at $500,000 a pop to despotic leaders and DNC donors who seem to admire his work.

He is not an artist, of course. He is a grifter from a family structured to grift and with the money going to “The Big Guy,” Joe Biden. For decades, the “artist formerly known as Hunter Biden” involved his dad and his Uncle Jim, Joe’s brother, in an easy to unwind web of deceit. Jim was a night club owner who has been accused of various frauds. What better bag man is there than a nightclub owner?

After trying to cover all this up in Delaware with a “sweetheart” plea deal with friendly, pro-Biden/DNC prosecutors, one honest judge exposed it. So back to square one.

In short, Hunter Biden will now be indicted for not paying taxes on $1.6 mil of shady bribe money. Of course, no one is looking at the bribes. It’s like pulling a guy over for speeding, finding fentanyl and a dead body in the trunk, and not asking any further questions. The cop just hands the driver his license back and says, “Drive safely.”

Hunter is emboldened; his prostitute-filled drug orgies, paid for by this untaxed bribe money, are fine with him. He will probably say the hookers were just giving him tax advice. To be fair, the prostitutes did handle his extension.

There is hope for Hunter. If he can fight the IRS and get it to agree that hookers, drugs, and sex club memberships are deductible and that bribe money is untaxable, he will be given a Kennedy Award in Washington and the Nobel Prize for Economics in Sweden.

Unlike Trump, who is getting indicted in Democratic cities by left-wing, Soros-funded district attorneys, Hunter should get favorable jury trials in California (where apparently nothing is illegal anymore) and Washington, D.C.

So where does Jumpin’ Joe Biden fit into these familial intrigues? He says he has never known anything about his son’s “business.” He said he never spoke to any of Hunter’s marks, but even though that turned out to be a lie, Joe still expects us to believe that he and his son’s business partners just talked about the weather. This was apparently enough to make MSNBC, CBS News, and ABC News look away, convinced that this story should only be covered by the Weather Channel.

Whether they talked about the weather or not, Hunter was certainly “making it rain.”

This is all shaping up to be a deal where Hunter admits to being on drugs and forgetting to report tens of millions in shady foreign income. There is no way a jury of his peers in Los Angeles or D.C. would put him in jail for hookers and blow. He will say he is now a recovered addict and let’s let bygones be bygones.

Thankfully Joe Biden is not an alcoholic, because his recovery would be difficult. He has proven that he cannot do 12 steps.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.