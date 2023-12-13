Dem State Rep Kicked Out Of Kamala Harris Event Says She Wouldn’t Vote For Biden

A Muslim Democratic state lawmaker from Delaware, who was recently kicked out of an event for Vice President Kamala Harris, said she wouldn’t vote for President Joe Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Politico reported Wednesday.

Madinah Wilson-Anton was removed from Harris’ holiday party at her home in Washington, D.C., on Monday after interrupting the vice president’s speech to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to Politico. After weeks of publicly airing grievances against the administration for its handling of the conflict, the state lawmaker told the outlet she would not be voting for either Biden or former President Donald Trump.

“If the election was today … I wouldn’t be voting for Biden,” Wilson-Anton told Politico. “I wouldn’t be voting for Kamala Harris. I wouldn’t be voting for Trump either, or whoever the Republicans nominee. I’ll be voting for a candidate for governor. I’ll be voting for myself for state rep.”

During the holiday party, Wilson-Anton displayed a scarf labeled “CEASEFIRE,” and proceeded to shout at the vice president.

“Madam vice president. I’m a state rep from Delaware — did you know that in Bethlehem, they’re not celebrating Christmas? Did you know that in Bethlehem, that Baby Jesus is under rubble? Why haven’t you called for a ceasefire?” said Wilson-Anton.

“I appreciate that you want to be heard, but right now I’m speaking,” Harris responded. (RELATED: ‘This Is Bullsh*t’: Biden Loses Dem Donor Over His Handling Of Israel-Hamas War)

Biden increasingly faces headwinds from left-wing members of his own party over supporting Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas following the devastating Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

“Squad” members of Congress repeatedly push for the administration to call for a ceasefire, with Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib threatening to pull support from his 2024 campaign over the issue.

Democratic donor Amed Khan, who helped fundraise for Biden’s 2020 campaign, recently pulled support from the president’s 2024 efforts over his close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other issues relating to the conflict. Khan argued Biden hasn’t done enough to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, which the donor characterized as being “ethnic cleansing on the way to genocide.”

“If they want Muslim and Arab Americans to support Biden in 2024, then Biden needs to switch course,” Wilson-Anton told Politico. “He needs to start messaging that he actually cares about Palestinian lives, that he actually cares about human rights by stopping this continued funding of the Israeli military.”

A White House official assured Politico that the administration has had “more than 100 conversations with leaders at the local and state level” over the issue, and has reached out to American Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians regarding the conflict in Gaza.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between Nov. 9 and Dec. 6, indicates Biden has a 60-point lead on the other two candidates, but is currently down by 2.1 points against Trump, who is the clear frontrunner of the GOP primary.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.