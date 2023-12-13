TERENCE P. JEFFREY: The 7 Wealthiest Counties Are All Suburbs Of DC And San Francisco

If you want to drive through the seven wealthiest counties in the United States — when measured by median household income — you will only have to visit two of the nation’s metropolitan areas.

And it would be best to start your trip from the Ellipse in front of the White House.

From there, drive six blocks down Constitution Avenue to the Roosevelt Bridge and cross over into Virginia. Head down Arlington Boulevard to Route 7 and then take the Dulles Toll Road to the airport.

When you get there, fly to San Francisco, rent a car and drive south to Stanford University. Then drive back north through the city and across the Golden Gate Bridge. Then return immediately to the airport and fly back to Virginia to Reagan National Airport. (RELATED: TERENCE P. JEFFREY: Biden Is Worried About The Wrong ‘Existential Threat’)

When you arrive at Reagan, drive through D.C. and Maryland to the town of North Laurel.

The East Coast side of this trip, according to Google Maps, need never take you more than 30 miles from the White House. Nor need the West Coast side take you more than 30 miles from the San Francisco airport.

But on this excursion, you would not only have driven in the seven wealthiest counties in the country — but also in the 10th and the 11th wealthiest.

On the way from the White House to Dulles, you would drive in Arlington County, Virginia; Falls Church City (which the Census Bureau treats as a county); Fairfax County and Loudon County. On the way from the San Francisco airport to Stanford, you would drive in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. On the way from Stanford to the north side of the Golden Gate, you would drive in San Francisco and Marin counties.

And on the way from Reagan National Airport to North Laurel, you would drive in Howard County, Maryland.

Last week, the Census Bureau released its American Community Survey five-year estimates (2018-2022) for median household income.

Loudoun County, Virginia, ranked No. 1 in the nation with a median household income of $170,463.

Falls Church City, Virginia, ranked second at $164,536. Santa Clara County, California, ranked third at $153,792. San Mateo County, California, ranked fourth at $149,907; Fairfax County, Virginia, ranked fifth at $145,165; Marin County, California, ranked sixth at $142,019; and Howard County, Maryland, ranked seventh at $140,971.

The eighth wealthiest county was the first one that is not a suburb of Washington or San Francisco. It is Douglas County, Colorado, which had a median household income of $139,010.

Nassau County, New York, placed ninth at $137,709.

Then the rankings went back to the Washington and San Francisco areas: Arlington County, Virginia, ranked 10th at $137,387, and San Francisco itself ranked 11th at $136,689.

The seven counties in the Washington and San Francisco areas that had the nation’s highest median household incomes also had something else in common: They are all represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by liberal Democrats.

Loudoun County, the nation’s wealthiest, was represented by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton. She had a 100% rating from the American Civil Liberties Union in the 117th Congress, which ended on Jan. 3 of this year.

Falls Church City, the second wealthiest, is represented by Democratic Rep. Don Beyer. He had a 100% rating from the ACLU in the 117th Congress.

Santa Clara County, Calif., the third wealthiest, had four Democratic representatives in the House: Anna Eshoo, Ro Khanna, Zoe Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta. They all had 100% ACLU ratings.

San Mateo County, California, the nation’s fourth wealthiest, was represented by Eshoo and Democratic Rep. Kevin Mullin, who was elected in 2022. Mullin previously served in the California state assembly, where he had a 100% rating from the ACLU.

Fairfax County, Virginia, the nation’s fifth wealthiest, was represented by three Democrats: Wexton, Beyer and Rep. Gerry Connolly. The latter — like Wexton and Beyer — had a 100% ACLU rating.

Marin County, California, the nation’s sixth wealthiest, was represented by Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman, who also had a 100% rating from the ACLU.

Howard County, Maryland, the nation’s seventh wealthiest, was represented by Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes — with a 100% rating from the ACLU.

Douglas County, Colorado, the nation’s eighth wealthiest county, was the first outlier. It was primarily represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who had only an 11% rating from the ACLU — but who is not running for reelection. (RELATED: KENDEL EHRLICH: The Government Is Totally Botching Its Most Important Job)

A small portion of Douglas County was also represented by Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who had a 100% ACLU rating.

Nassau County, New York, the nation’s ninth wealthiest county, was represented by Republican Reps. Andrew Garbarino (44% ACLU rating) and freshmen Reps. Anthony D’Esposito and George Santos — who was expelled from the House this month.

Arlington County, Virginia, the 10th wealthiest, was represented by Beyer; and San Francisco County, the 11th wealthiest, was represented by Mullin and former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, like all of her Democratic colleagues in this nation’s other wealthiest congressional districts, had a 100% rating from the ACLU.

Terence P. Jeffrey is investigative editor for the Daily Caller News Foundation.

