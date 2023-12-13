Pro-Life Groups Oppose Bill That Would Allow Murder Charges Against Women Who Get Abortions

Campaign Life Missouri is speaking out against Missouri’s proposed bill allowing prosecutors to charge post-abortive women with homicide or assault, First Alert 4 reported Wednesday.

The bill intends to give fetuses the same legal protections as children outside of the womb and would potentially charge mothers with homicide if they were to get an abortion, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Republican state Rep. Bob Titus submitted a version to the House and Republican state Sen. Mike Moon submitted a version of the bill to the Senate, according to First Alert 4.

“To me, it’s just about protecting a baby’s life like we do every other person’s life. The prosecution is just a consequence of taking an innocent human life,” Rep. Titus told The AP.

Although the bills are receiving backlash from pro-choice groups, some pro-life groups are troubled by the idea that post-abortive mothers could face first-degree murder charges if the legislation should pass, First Alert 4 reported.

“It is both true that abortion is mass murder and that our current criminal punishment system cannot adequately address the criminalization of abortion,” Terrisa Bukovinac, a pro-life advocate and Democratic presidential candidate, told the Daily Caller. “Prisons reproduce the conditions that sell abortions: fear and isolation. Instead, we must commit to the restoration of justice by, for example, providing mandatory guidance and accountability processes for abortion seekers, and loss of license and restitution from a provider. Justice for the unborn, just like any other justice movement, relies on finding nonviolent and non-carceral solutions whenever possible.”

Campaign Life Missouri Director Sam Lee criticized the proposed bills in a memorandum to state legislatures, arguing the bills are inconsistent with both pro-life principles and previous Missouri legislation.

“Missouri lawmakers have been consistent in never making a woman who undergoes an abortion subject to criminal prosecution. Rather, state law has only allowed for the prosecution of the person who performed or induced the abortion on her,” Lee wrote in the memorandum. “There is no reason for that practice and tradition in Missouri to change, and we ask the committee to reject SB 356.”

Missouri’s ‘abortion homicide’ bill opposed by pro-life group. The bill would allow murder charges against mothers who get abortions. It is opposed by some of Missouri’s most vocal pro-life advocates, including Campaign Life Missouri.#MOLeg https://t.co/erlqnkOpnA — Samuel Lee (@samuelhlee) December 12, 2023

Currently, Missouri only allows abortion for medical emergencies, according to First Alert 4. But the state may become a battleground for abortion rights in the 2024 elections, per the outlet. (RELATED: Missouri Sues FDA For Allowing Abortion Pills To Be Shipped Via Mail)

Titus withdrew his house sponsorship for the bill Tuesday and claimed the media “mischaracterized” his intention as “hostile toward women,” according to First Alert 4.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he told First Alert 4. “My heart breaks for the killing of children.”

The bill will be reportedly considered by the legislature in January 2024.