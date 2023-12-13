DINKs Are Victims Of Brainwashing

Everyone and their mother is talking about this DINK trend, which is people who identify as having two incomes and no kids. Hence, Double Income No Kids (DINK).

What if I told you that I don’t blame the DINKs for not having kids, I blame Big Pharma. Hear me out.

I believe the DINKs are being gaslit by consumerist and feminist culture to help them cope with the sad reality that women are becoming increasingly infertile because of pharmaceutical companies pushing birth control. Let’s talk about it.

