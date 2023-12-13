Student Failed Quiz For Saying Men Can’t Get Pregnant

A 10th-grade student in Seattle failed a quiz for correctly stating that only women can get pregnant, according to a report from Jason Rantz.

An Ethnic Studies World History course in the Seattle area gave students a quiz titled “Understanding Gender vs. Sex,” which consisted mostly of true-or-false questions.

One question read “Only women can get pregnant.” The answer is true, but the answer to the quiz was false. Another question read, “All men have penises.” The correct answer is true (barring a handful of exceptions) but the right answer on the quiz was false.

This quiz did not help students learn facts. The students are merely learning the opinion of some public school teacher with an agenda.

