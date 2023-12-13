Three-Times Deported Illegal Alien Sexual Predator Receives Prison Sentence

A three-times deported illegal alien sexual predator has received a federal prison sentence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Wednesday.

“An unlawfully present Mexican man and previously convicted sexual predator pleaded guilty to illegal reentry in November 2023 and will serve a 42-month sentence in an Indiana Federal Bureau of Prisons facility,” ICE said in a statement.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended him before an immigration judge ordered him removed in 2013. He was removed three times in 2014, according to ICE.

An immigration judge granted him voluntary departure in 2018 before he reentered the country at an unknown time and place, according to ICE.

ICE and the Indianapolis Police Department in January arrested the man “with prior convictions for sexual battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal reentry into the United States,” according to ICE. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Shot Between The Eyes’: Border Patrol Chiefs Testify On Cartel Violence Against Border-Crossers)

ICE has a request to take him into its custody and place him into removal proceedings, the agency said.

“By promoting a culture of interagency cooperation and vigilance, ERO has a greater ability to detect and identify unlawfully present criminals who pose a risk to public safety in our communities,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago Field Office Director LaDeon Francis said. “This individual’s criminal history is a prime example as to why it is so important for ERO Chicago to do all we can to remove these individuals from our neighborhoods. Had we not used our administrative authority to arrest him, this sexual predator and repeat immigration offender would still be on the streets with the potential to offend again.”

Illegal immigration continues surging in the U.S. in recent years, according to federal data. Border Patrol encounters of illegal migrants nationwide surpassed two million in both fiscal year 2022 and 2023.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.