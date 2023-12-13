Trump’s Attorneys Compare Jack Smith To The Grinch, Cite Dr. Suess

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers compared Special Counsel Jack Smith to the Grinch who stole Christmas on Wednesday.

In a 16-page filing opposing Smith’s motion to expedite review of Trump’s appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump’s lawyers told the judges that Smith’s proposed schedule would “require attorneys and support staff to work round-the-clock through the holidays, inevitably disrupting family and travel plans.” Smith, who asked the Supreme Court Monday to quickly rule on Trump’s claim that he has presidential immunity from prosecution before the D.C. Circuit has a chance to weigh in, is also seeking to expedite the process in the appeals court, proposing a schedule that requires Trump’s opening brief to be filed the day after Christmas, his attorneys said.

“It is as if the Special Counsel ‘growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming. … But how?’” Trump’s attorneys wrote, citing Dr. Suess’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Trump’s trial for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election is scheduled in the district court for March 4, the day before Super Tuesday.

In their opposition to expedited review in the DC Circuit, Trump’s attorneys accuse Jack Smith of secretly being The Grinch. pic.twitter.com/aTduVKan7z — Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) December 13, 2023

His lawyers also reasserted a claim they made in a separate filing Tuesday: Jack Smith’s sole goal in this case is to “try, convict, and sentence President Trump before an election in which he is likely to defeat President Biden.” (RELATED: Jack Smith Seems To Be Doing All He Can To Get Trump In Court Before The Election)

“While pursuing this partisan goal, the prosecution waited over two years to bring this lawless case, and then sought an extraordinarily expedited trial calendar, demanding that jury selection begin in December 2023—notwithstanding nearly 13 million pages of discovery and a litany of important and unresolved legal issues,” they wrote. “In support, the prosecution made the same argument it makes now—that violating President Trump’s due process rights would somehow ‘vindicate’ the public’s interest in a speedy trial.”

