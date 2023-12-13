Woman Allegedly Carjacks ‘Slow’ Uber Driver By Throwing Her Phone Out The Window: REPORT

A woman in Texas concerned about catching her plane on time allegedly threw her Uber driver’s phone out the window and allegedly proceeded to drive herself with the Uber driver’s car to the airport before being apprehended by police, according to multiple reports.

An Uber driver retrieved Neusha Afkami, 27, from her lodging Dec. 10 at about 12:28 a.m. for her flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit, Fox 7 reported. When Afkami became distressed at the time the driver appeared to be taking to reach the destination, she allegedly grabbed the driver’s phone out of her hand and threw it out the window, according to the affidavit. The woman also allegedly helped herself to the driver’s wallet along the way.

As the driver pulled over and retrieved her phone, the affidavit states Afkami allegedly took the wheel of the driver’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruz and drove off, allegedly abandoning the driver in the darkness near the ramp of E Cesar Chavez toward Airport Blvd, according to Fox 7.

Austin woman steals Uber driver’s car claiming they were ‘too slow’: affidavit https://t.co/DLE0g97Er7

— FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) December 13, 2023

Afkami allegedly told the Uber driver, “I’m going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines,” Fox 7 reported. But officers at the airport found the Uber driver’s car abandoned in front of a terminal curb and apprehended Afkami as she attempted to board the plane, according to Fox 7. (RELATED: Texas Dem Who Voted To Reduce Carjacking Penalties Silent After Rep. Cuellar Victimized In DC)

Afkami had allegedly managed to spend almost $130 at an airport shop with the driver’s debit card — including a half pound bag of cactus candy — according to a receipt, CBS Austin reported.

Afkami was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $16,000 bond and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse, both state jail felonies, according to CBS Austin. Afkami reportedly asserted she thought the driver was kidnapping her, but officers pointed out she did not try and dial 911.