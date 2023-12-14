‘As Serious As It Gets’: Hamas Members Arrested Before Carrying Out Suspected Terror Attack In Europe

Several terrorists and Hamas members were arrested for allegedly planning to commit terrorist attacks across Europe, multiple sources reported Thursday.

Three individuals were arrested in Denmark, three were arrested in Germany and one was arrested in the Netherlands in connection to a suspected terror plot in Europe, German prosecutors and Danish authorities said on Thursday. Four of the seven individuals arrested are Hamas members and have deep ties to the terrorist group’s military leadership, according to Reuters and BBC News. (RELATED: State Department Issues Worldwide Alert Over ‘Potential For Terrorist Attacks’)

Following an accelerated and comprehensive intelligence investigation, Danish security and law enforcement agencies arrested 7 terrorists acting on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization and thwarted an attack, the goal of which was to kill innocent civilians on European soil — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 14, 2023

“Following the terrible attacks by Hamas on the Israeli population, attacks on Jews in Jewish institutions have also increased in our country in recent weeks,” German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement on the four Hamas member arrests, Reuters reported. “We must therefore do everything we can to ensure that Jews in our country do not have to fear for their safety again.”

The four Hamas terrorists were planning to attack Jewish institutions in Europe, according to German prosecutors. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that those arrested in Denmark were “acting on behalf of Hamas,” though Danish authorities have not yet established a motive or target for the potential attacks, Reuters and BBC reported.

The three other individuals arrested in Denmark will be charged with terror-related crimes, according to the BBC. The threat was “as serious as it gets,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

Senior European Union officials have warned of a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” going into the holiday season in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel, according to The Associated Press. The State Department issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert in October for American citizens traveling overseas, and FBI director Christopher Wray said last week he sees “blinking lights everywhere,” referring to a heightened threat risk in the U.S., according to CNN.

