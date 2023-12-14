Briefing Room Erupts Into Laughter When Peter Doocy Accidentally Slips Up On Biden’s Name

The White House briefing room erupted into laughter Thursday as Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy accidentally slipped up President Joe Biden’s name.

Doocy accidentally called Biden “President Obiden,” mixing up Biden’s name with former President Barack Obama’s, as he asked National Security spokesperson John Kirby about Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly being in disagreement with the president about the war in Gaza.

“Is President Obiden … is President Biden … okay,” Doocy said as the reporters laughed.

“Yes, he is,” Kirby said.

“Yeah, is he … thank goodness … Is President Biden okay that people from the vice president’s team are going to the press with this?” Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘Oh Jeez, Peter’: Doocy, Kirby Spar Over Biden Praising Country Currently Harboring Leaders Of Hamas)

“The president is comfortable and confident that in Vice President Harris he has a real teammate, a significant leader who understands the foreign policy direction that he’s trying to take our country in and our leadership on the world stage, and is candid, forthright, educated, smart and willing to tell him exactly what she thinks. I’m not going to talk about what her advice and counsel is to the president … The entire leadership team here all understands the importance of making sure Israel is more precise, more cautious and more deliberate in their targeting,” Kirby answered.

Harris has reportedly been pushing Biden to be more publicly sympathetic toward Palestinian civilians and wants the U.S. to be “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution.”