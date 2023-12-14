Bull Captured After Causing Major Transit Delays. Animal’s Origin Remains Unknown

A random bull was found trotting around the tracks of a New Jersey’s Newark-Pennsylvania train station on Thursday morning.

The loose bull’s presence delayed trains for commuters heading to New York City for up to 45 minutes, ABC News reported.

HOOFING IT: Commuters from New Jersey to New York experienced delays due to some unusual congestion — when a bull on the loose made its way onto the tracks. https://t.co/5Vm1P4aMOC pic.twitter.com/2M2U4euT5s — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2023

“And I looked out the window and it was there, it was just kind of trotting down the track there,” Jason Monticelli, a commuter, told the ABC 7.

“I thought maybe it was a Red Bulls PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there. But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out what where it came from,” Monticelli added, referring to the New York Red Bulls soccer team.

NJ Transit noted on Twitter that commuters could use tickets and passes at other stations in order to work around the obstruction. “NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York,” the state-owned transit corporation posted.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York. Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 14, 2023

The first reports of the bull came around 10:30 a.m., and by noon the bull had been safely taken into custody after being tranquilized, ABC 7 reported. Newark officials told the outlet that the bull was being taken to a local animal sanctuary and that they are still unsure where it came from. No one was injured in the incident, according to ABC News.