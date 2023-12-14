LeBron James Sits Down During The National Anthem In Completely Disgraceful Move

LeBron James went viral Tuesday for completely disrespecting the United States of America.

Video shows LeBron entering the arena for his son’s USC Trojans basketball game and plopping down in his seat mid-National Anthem like a lazy, thoughtless child.

Watch the disgraceful moment:

LeBron James casually walks into the basketball arena while the National Anthem is playing and takes a seat. Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star. Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire. Zero respect… pic.twitter.com/NaTmdeOabx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

Every American knows that standing during the National Anthem isn’t optional. Even if you’re paralyzed from the neck down, you need to make some sort of effort to show your respect to the flag and the troops who laid down their lives for our freedoms.

Next time you’re at a memorial service on Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, or the Fourth of July, take a look at those 90-something-year-old WWII vets who are confined to wheelchairs and walkers. Undoubtedly, as a local high school singer belts out the national anthem, or as the parade passes, they will rise to their feet for this great nation and salute their fallen brethen. Legends.

But LeBron James, who owes his fame and fortune to the USA, cannot so much as raise his hand over his heart in what will surely amount to the most embarrassing moment of his entire career (a tough task considering he’s been an bona-fide clown for well over a decade).

Absolutely pathetic!