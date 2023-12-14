‘I’ll Be Consulting My Lawyers’: Meghan McCain Fires Back After ‘View’ Host Takes Veiled Shot

Meghan McCain floated a lawsuit against “The View” for making a “defamatory and slanderous” comparison between her and Hunter Biden.

Co-host Ana Navarro accused McCain of influence peddling off of her family name, without explicitly mentioning her name. She called out McCain in an attempt to defend Joe and Hunter Biden against House Republicans’ investigation into the family’s alleged influence-peddling scheme.

“Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!” Navarro said, followed by an uproar of laughter from the audience.

The co-hosts wondered for a few seconds who among them influence peddled before it hit them that Navarro referred to McCain.

“We just wanted to clear our names,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Claims Many People Cheat On Their Taxes And Influence Peddle Just Like Hunter Biden)

“Oh my God, do I have a claim to fame that I am not using?” co-host Sara Haines joked.

McCain, who co-hosted as the conservative voice for four seasons, threatened to file a libel lawsuit against the show for defaming her.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView@ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have,” McCain said. “I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled” in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

Bank records show the Biden family and associates made $24 million from foreign agents between 2014 and 2019. House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer released bank records finding the elder Biden received a $40,000 check in September 2017 after the Biden family received money from Chinese business associates, which had been wired by Hunter, his uncle James and aunt Sara.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, testified before the Oversight Committee that the younger Biden called his father on speakerphone while surrounded by his business associates on over twenty occasions. He also said the now-president dined with his son’s foreign business associates in 2014 and 2015.