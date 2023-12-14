Supreme Court Leaves Illinois Gun Restrictions In Place

The Supreme Court declined for the second time on Thursday to block an Illinois gun law banning semiautomatic firearms and imposing restrictions on magazine capacity.

In a brief order without explanation, the Supreme Court declined a request by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), along with a gun shop owner, to halt enforcement of the law, along with a similar ordinance passed in the city of Naperville, while they appeal the case. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law in a ruling last month.

“[T]he Seventh Circuit’s decision was manifestly erroneous,” the plaintiffs wrote in a filing. “In the meantime, plaintiffs and hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Illinois citizens are suffering irreparable injury because their fundamental right to keep and bear arms is being infringed.” (RELATED: Newly Proposed Bill Plots A Novel Attack On Americans’ Gun Rights)

The guns banned by the law are “possessed by millions of law-abiding Americans who overwhelmingly use them for lawful purposes, including self-defense in the home,” they wrote.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court denied our emergency appeal – hopefully because they are waiting for our official cert petition. The Court has taken serious notice of this case twice, & we look forward to giving them the opportunity to weigh in on the merits.… — Hannah Hill (@hannahhill_sc) December 14, 2023



Illinois passed its law, which bans semiautomatic firearms and magazines with a capacity greater than 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns, in January. The law quickly spurred multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

The justices previously turned away another emergency request by the plaintiffs to pause the law in May.

