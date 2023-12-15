Given the long trail of abuses so far, Republicans should be well aware that the Deep State will mobilize whatever authority it can to target conservative political opponents. Yet too many in Congress still seem to have their heads in the sand. The Republican-backed vote to reauthorize key parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) could spell doom for conservatives in the 2024 election — even if they win.
Republicans Quietly Sided With The Deep State On Spying Powers That Could Destroy Trump
ANALYSIS
Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Gage Klipper Contributor
