Hundreds Reportedly Sickened In Raleigh, North Carolina, Amid Disease Outbreak

More than 200 people were sickened in Raleigh, North Carolina, in December after a massive outbreak of norovirus.

Hundreds of people are suspected of contracting norovirus after eating at the same restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, ABC 11 reported Thursday. Wake County Health officials said at least 241 people have complained about being sick after eating at a popular Japanese restaurant between the end of November and the start of December.

More than 170 of those individuals who complained spoke to health officials and submitted stool samples in order to test for the disease. Of those interviewed, only 3 people provided samples, because people would rather stay sick than poop in a box and receive treatment, apparently.

‘It’s Just A Matter Of Time’: Scientists Issue Warning As Deadly, Ebola-Like Virus Spreads | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ *slow clap* yeah duh I told y’all this a week or more ago… I’m already prepping. Are you? https://t.co/zruxBMVYBj — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 18, 2023

“Unfortunately, norovirus can spread very easily, especially during the winter months when people come together for holiday gatherings and parties which include a lot of meal prep and catering,” Wake County Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said. “We continue to work closely with customers who visited Sushi Nine, restaurant staff, and our partners with NCDHHS to determine the source and extent of the outbreak.” (RELATED: ‘Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza’ Outbreaks Erupt Globally, Forcing Countries To Issue Significant Alerts)

The restaurant voluntarily closed Dec. 5 for a deep cleaning and reopened several days later. Other potential sources of the spread are being investigated. Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and intense stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.