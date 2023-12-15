Israel Opens Crossing Into Gaza For First Time Since Oct. 7 Following Visit From Biden Official

The Israeli government approved the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing on Friday to facilitate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The crossing had been closed since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel is opening its Kerem Shalom crossing, for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. by @tovahlazaroff#Israel | #Gaza | #IsraelHamasWarhttps://t.co/scQcsIktdp — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 15, 2023

This decision came during a visit to Israel by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who called the re-opening “a significant step,” the outlet noted.

Sullivan tweeted that he had met with the Israeli war cabinet for discussions regarding “our shared objective of defeating Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians & ensuring the increased and sustained flow of humanitarian assistance.”

I met today with @IsraeliPM, @yoavgallant, @gantzbe,@Tzachi_Hanegbi, & the War Cabinet in Tel Aviv to discuss our shared objective of defeating Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians & ensuring the increased and sustained flow of humanitarian assistance. https://t.co/3BKFb3bhBa — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) December 15, 2023

“President Biden raised this issue in recent phone calls with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and it was an important topic of discussion during my visit to Israel over the past two days. The United States remains committed to expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza,” Sullivan stated, according to a White House press release.

With the Karem Shalom crossing closed, all humanitarian aid had to be delivered by land only through the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing, the Jerusalem Post noted.