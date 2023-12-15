Politics

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Free Palestine!’: Congressman Max Miller Confirms Identity Of Dem Staffer Who Confronted Him Over Israel

New Members Of The House Arrive To Washington, DC For Orientation

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller confirmed with the Daily Caller the identity of the Democratic Congressional staffer who confronted him in the halls of the Cannon Office Building on Wednesday.

Miller confirmed with the Daily Caller that the staffer’s name is Aidan Maese-Czeropski. According to Maese-Czeropski’s LinkedIn profile, he serves as a legislative aide for Cardin. Sources tipped off the Caller that the staffer, who confronted Miller during an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali and said “Free Palestine!,” served as an aide for Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin.

(Screen Shot/Aidan Maese-Czeropski/Daily Caller Obtained/Twitter/Screen Shot)

(Screen Shot/Aidan Maese-Czeropski/Daily Caller Obtained/Facebook Screen Shot)

The Caller contacted Cardin’s office about Maese-Czeropski confronting Miller, to which they replied, “Are you sure you have the correct person? Having seen press reports, I understood this was a House staffer. Also, the person you mention is much more junior than an LD, so perhaps there was a mix up in identification, as well? Additional information would be of help.”

The Caller then told Cardin’s office that Miller confirmed his identity, to which they did not respond.


In early November, more than 100 Congressional staffers held a vigil in front of the Capitol building, demanding that lawmakers push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.


“We are congressional staffers on Capitol Hill, and we are no longer comfortable staying silent. We were horrified by the brutal October 7th attacks on Israeli civilians, and we are horrified by the overwhelming response by the Israeli government that has killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” the group who organized the vigil, Congressional Staff for Ceasefire, said in an official statement.